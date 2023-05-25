RBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Stream Result Declared, Pass Percentage At 92.35%

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 16:29 IST
Rajasthan, India
Rajasthan Board 12th Result Live: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has released the RBSE Class 12th arts stream result 2023 today at 3:15 PM. Students who are waiting for their results will be able to download their scores from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage of the of the Class 12 Arts stream is recorded as 92. Read More
The RBSE announced the results for the Rajasthan Board class 12 arts stream, and 92.35% of students passed the examination. However, the percentage of students who pass the arts stream has fallen. Last year, 96.33% of students passed the exam, while 99.19% had cleared it in 2021… read more
Once the results are released, the next step for the students is to check if there is any errors in it. In case of an error, students need to get in touch with authorities at the earliest.
Spellings: Spelling of the name of the student. It should be the same as class 10, unless changed. Surname should also be added or not added as per requirement
Marking: Students need to get their marks checked not only for total and % calculation but also for subject-wise marks.
Pass, Fail Status
Grades: Students will also get grades along with marks. They need to ensure that the grades given to them are corresponding to the marks obtained by them
According to the Rajasthan Board 12th results 2023, commerce students have performed better than science and arts stream students. The pass percentage, this year, has been highest for commerce students with 96.60 per cent of students passing the exam. For arts and science, the pass percentage is 92.35 per cent and 95.65 per cent, respectively. This makes science the second and arts the third performing stream.
The pass percentage for RBSE 12th Arts stream has seen a decline. This year, 92.35 per cent of students who took the board exam passed it. This is a dip from 2022 when as many as 96.33 per cent of students had passed.
The online result printout will serve as a provisional marksheet. Students can use this to apply for further admissions . The Rajasthan Board will distribute the physical copy of the marksheet in roughly 10-15 days from the declaration of the results. The Rajasthan Board official marksheet will be accessible to students at their respective schools.
Pratapgarh district was last in the district-wise list for total pass percentage, at 86.08 percent.
Jodhpur emerged as the best-performing district with a pass percentage of 96.21% in the RBSE class 12 Arts stream exam.
Have a look at the gender-wise pass percentage in the RBSE class 12 Arts stream exam :
The RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce were declared by the board on May 18.
This year’s total pass rate in the science stream was 95.65 per cent. Similarly, the total pass percentage in the RBSE Class 12 commerce result this year is 96.60 per cent. Now the arts stream results reveal the pass percentage to be 92.35%.
The result will be announced via a press conference at 3:15 pm. The result will be announced first via a press conference. Soon after the announcement, the result will be available at websites. This might take a while. Students can expect a delay of 10-15 minutes between declaration and result availability.
The performance of girls in the RBSE class 12 Arts stream examination has outperformed that of boys. The pass percentage for boys was 90.65%, while the pass percentage for girls was 94.06%.
Students will need the roll numbers as mentioned in their admit cards or hall tickets to check their result. Without the roll number or digits different than the official one, students will not get be able to see the result.
Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number
Step 3: Now, create a password and click on submit.
Step 4: Login using your required information
Step 5: Now, click on the RBSE under the ‘education’ tab
Step 6: Select the option of 12th exam result 2023
Step 7: Input your Aadhaar Card number and the result will appear on your screen.
STEP 1: Visit the official website of RBSE — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for Class 12th 2023 arts stream result.
STEP 3: A login window will appear.
STEP 4: Fill in your credentials.
STEP 5: Login to see your result.
STEP 6: Save the result for future reference.
The overall pass percentage of the of the Class 12 Arts stream is recorded as 92.35% this year.
The online result printout will serve as a provisional marksheet. Students can use this to apply for further admissions . The Rajasthan Board will distribute the physical copy of the marksheet in roughly 10-15 days from the declaration of the results. The Rajasthan Board official marksheet will be accessible to students at their respective schools.
In case of no internet connectivity, students can check the result using SMS facility. It will be activated only after the result declaration. To avail the facility, students will have to type ‘RJ12’ space ‘ROLL NUMBER’ and send the message to 5676750 or 56263. The scorecard will soon be sent to the phone
Following the announcement of the results, the RBSE will make the 12th re-evaluation form available on its official website. Students who are unhappy with their grades can request another evaluation. Students must complete the re-evaluation form and pay the relevant fees.
The RBSE class 12 arts results will be declared today, while the commerce and science results were made public on May 18. Because of the huge amount of traffic on the website and the website’s inability to remain operational for an extended period of time, the BSER has gone back to its former practise of releasing results for each stream individually.
The Rajasthan Board conducted the 12th theory exams from March 9 to April 12 this year Meanwhile, the practical exams for Class 12 were held between January 19 and February 18.
As many as 7,19,838 candidates appeared in the Arts stream exams this year and are waiting for their results
Students who are waiting for the RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2023, will be able to download their scores from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once it is declared.
The pass percentage for RBSE 12th Arts stream saw a decline last year. In 2022, 96.33 per cent of students passed the exam in comparison to 99.19 per cent in 2021.
The press conference for the release of the class 12 Arts stream results is set to begin shortly. The result link will be made available soon after the press conference starts.
To check the class 12 Arts results via SMS, open your cell phone’s SMS menu. Now, students need to enter ‘RJ12’ space ‘ROLL NUMBER.’ Send the message you typed to 5676750 or 56263. The result will soon be sent to your phone.
As many as 7,19,838 candidates appeared in the Arts stream and 56,014 candidates appeared in the senior Upadhyay exam. The result was released from the education complex located in Jaipur. The state education minister BD Kalla announced the result at 3.15 pm. The Rajasthan Board conducted the 12th exams from March 9 to April 12. Meanwhile, the practical exams for Class 12 were held between January 19 and February 18.
To download the RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2023, students will have to enter their roll numbers and date of birth. After a few days of the result declaration, students can collect their Class 12 mark sheets from their schools. The RBSE Class 12th scorecard will include details such as the student’s name, subject-wise marks and result status.
Step 1: Visit Rajasthan Board’s official site at rajresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023’ link.
Step 3: As a new page opens, enter your roll number and date of birth. Then click on submit.
Step 4: The RBSE 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the RBSE result and download it.
Step 6: Take a hard copy of the RBSE result for further reference.
On May 18, the Rajasthan Board declared the 12th result in 2023 for the science and commerce stream. This year, the overall pass percentage in the science stream stood at 95.65 per cent. Girls performed remarkably well with a pass percentage of 97.39 per cent – surpassing the boys’ pass percentage which is 94.72 per cent.
Likewise, in the RBSE Class 12 commerce result, the overall pass percentage this year is 96.60 per cent. Female students once again surpassed boys – by securing a pass percentage of 98.01 per cent when compared to the boys’ pass percentage which currently stands at 95.85 per cent.