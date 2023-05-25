RBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Class 12 Arts Stream Result Declared, Pass Percentage At 92.35%

Once the results are released, the next step for the students is to check if there is any errors in it. In case of an error, students need to get in touch with authorities at the earliest.

Spellings: Spelling of the name of the student. It should be the same as class 10, unless changed. Surname should also be added or not added as per requirement

Marking: Students need to get their marks checked not only for total and % calculation but also for subject-wise marks.

Pass, Fail Status

Grades: Students will also get grades along with marks. They need to ensure that the grades given to them are corresponding to the marks obtained by them