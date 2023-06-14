Re-examining the Bitcoin Scam Case, Says Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said he was re-examining the multi-crore Bitcoin scam case, which had surfaced during the previous BJP regime in 2021.

The Congress then in Opposition had accused the Basavaraj Bommai government of trying to cover it up as it “involved big names".

“We (Congress) are in the government now, we are opening things. I’m re-examining the Bitcoin case, we are doing it. It’s not even a month since we came to power…" Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.

The prime suspect, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, was accused of hacking the state government’s e-procurement site and siphoning over Rs 11.5 crore.

There were also charges of cryptocurrency theft, drug peddling and cyber fraud relating to the case.