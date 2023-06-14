Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Re-examining the Bitcoin Scam Case, Says Karnataka Home Minister

Re-examining the Bitcoin Scam Case, Says Karnataka Home Minister

The Congress then in Opposition had accused the Basavaraj Bommai government of trying to cover it up as it "involved big names"

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 17:38 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. (Image: News18 Kannada)

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said he was re-examining the multi-crore Bitcoin scam case, which had surfaced during the previous BJP regime in 2021.

“We (Congress) are in the government now, we are opening things. I’m re-examining the Bitcoin case, we are doing it. It’s not even a month since we came to power…" Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.

The prime suspect, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, was accused of hacking the state government’s e-procurement site and siphoning over Rs 11.5 crore.

There were also charges of cryptocurrency theft, drug peddling and cyber fraud relating to the case.

    • Regarding the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, the Home Minister said the investigation is on in this case and the matter is also in court. The government will do everything possible to get justice to the candidates.

    “To get justice for them (candidates), I’m talking to the Advocate General and DG (Director General of Police). We are discussing what can be done to provide justice and we will do all that is possible within the ambit of law, as the case is under investigation and the matter is also in the court," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 14, 2023, 17:38 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 17:38 IST
