Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among Others Hail ISRO on Successful Landing of Spacecraft

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) landed on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening successfully.

With this feat, India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at around 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

Here Are Reactions on Chandrayaan-3’s Landing

• Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the success of the lunar mission places India in a select group of nations to have successfully achieved the landing on the lunar surface. It is more significant because India is the only nation to achieve the lunar landing on the south pole of the Moon, he added.

Advertisement

• West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said Indian scientists have testified to the country’s scientific and technological progress. “India is now in the super league of space. Sincere congratulations to all the proud architects and stakeholders of the expedition," he said.

• Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this landmark achievement is not only a testament to the power of Indian genius but it also launches India’s voyage through the Amrit Kaal to emerge as a global leader in the realm of space, as envisioned by PM.

• Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the southern pole of the Moon is a testament to India’s scientific prowess and unwavering determination.

• PM Modi said it was a historic day for the country’s space sector and added this is the dawn of new India.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s successful Moon mission is not just India’s alone. as this success belongs to all of humanity.

Advertisement

• West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated ISRO scientists and said the credit must go to our country. She said there should not be divisive politics for this mission.

• Former ISRO chief K Sivan said he is confident of the mission’s success. “We have done enough work… Whatever lessons we have learnt, we have made corrections that’s why we have more confidence now," he said.

• Senior Scientist CSIR Satyanarayana said ISRO has taken enough cautions to have a soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 over the Moon’s surface. “We are going to join the elite group of four (countries) touching the Moon’s surface… Failures give lessons. We’ve learnt a lot…," he said.

Advertisement

• Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri offered prayers at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 today.

• West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to stand together and cheer for its successful soft landing. Describing the Chandrayaan-3 mission as a matter of pride for the entire nation, Banerjee lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for all their efforts.

“Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of pride for the entire nation!. The @isro team belongs to India. Their hard work is a testament of the country’s progress which has come from the people, scientists and economists, and not any political entity," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Scientists from across the country, including Bengal, have greatly contributed to the mission. I applaud the efforts of all those who have worked hard at taking India’s lunar exploration to greater heights!," she added.

Advertisement

• Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said they will celebrate when Chandrayaan-3 lands.

• Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday morning updated that Chandrayaan 3 mission is on schedule. “Live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST today evening , that is, August 23, 2023," he posted on ‘X’.

Advertisement

• People offer namaz at the Islamic Center of India in Lucknow for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, on August 23.

• Special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, for the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.

• Ganga Aarti performed with tricolour in hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh ahead of the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on August 23.

• Indian-American cardiologist Dr Avinash Gupta that the Indian diaspora in the United States is excited to watch the Chandrayaan-3 to land on the Moon.

• Actor Anupam Kher wrote a note for scientists, staff, technicians and everyone at ISRO. “140 crore Indians in India and millions of Indians all over the world are already looking up at the #Moon with prayers in their hearts and hope in their eyes for #Chandrayaan_3 to proudly land. Thanks in advance for giving us a great reason to celebrate what it means to be an Indian. Touch wood! Thu thu! Jai Ho! Tomorrow around 6.03pm I will scream my guts out- JAI HIND!!" he wrote on ‘X’.

• Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the moon landing by ‘Chandrayaan-3’s will be telecast live in all state-run schools in Uttar Pradesh. Schools will open specially for one hour in the evening for the viewing.

Citing instructions of the State government’s education ministry, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that “On August 23, at 5.27 pm, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organizing special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm."

• The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday said a mega ‘yajna’ will be held in the national capital for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. The ‘yajna’ will be held on Wednesday morning by the Arya Samaj and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar, it said.

• Havan organised by Patuli Upanagari business association in West Bengal’s Kolkata for the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

• Havans and prayers in other places