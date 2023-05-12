'Ready to be Hanged If Found Guilty': Ex-Bihar MP Anand Mohan Claims Innocence in IAS Officer Murder Case

Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh, who was released while serving a life sentence in the killing of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, said that he was innocent and that he is “ready to be hanged if found guilty."

Mohan was speaking for the first time publicly since the Bihar government granted him remission.

At an event in Araria on Wednesday, Mohan said that he believes in the law and Constitution and served in jail for over 15 years “without any complaint."

“This country is nobody’s property. Everybody has irrigated it with blood. I believe in law and Constitution and served a jail term of more than 15 years without any complaint," he said, news agency ANI reported.

“I am ready to get hanged if the government and law believes that I am guilty," he added.

His comments come days after the Supreme Court, issued notice to Bihar Government and others on slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah’s wife Uma Krishnaiah’s plea challenging the premature release of politician Anand Mohan from prison.

Mohan, a gangster-turned-politician, and a convict in the then District Magistrate G Krishnaiah case, walked free from Saharsa jail before the break of dawn on April 27 this year.

He was set free along with 26 others who have been lodged in different prisons in Bihar for more than 14 years.

Anand Mohan was convicted in the murder case of Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994, in Muzaffarpur. Krishnaiah was killed by a mob allegedly provoked by Anand Mohan Singh.

He was dragged out of his official car and lynched.

Anand Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. A year later, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court. Mohan then challenged the verdict in Supreme Court but no relief has been granted yet and he has remained in Saharsa jail since 2007.