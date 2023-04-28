'Ready To Cooperate, Not Escaping Anywhere': WFI Chief Says As Delhi Police Lodges FIRs Against Him

Amid sexual harassment charges against him, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh on Friday said that he “welcomes" Supreme Court’s decision of FIRs against him as he has faith in the law, and is ready to cooperate in the probe.

A fresh round of protest and a sit-in continues at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by the country’s top wrestlers demanding action against the BJP MP.

“I am not bigger than the supreme court. I welcome the judgment," Singh said, adding that he applauds the apex court’s decision.

Singh said that he will assist the investigation whenever his assistance is required.

Singh also clarified that he hasn’t escaped and is at his residence. “I have been abiding by the law, so I will continue to. I haven’t escaped. I’m at residence," he said.

What has the Supreme Court said?

This comes as the Supreme Court herd a a plea filed by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the FIR will be registered today.

“We have decided to register an FIR. It will be registered today. I don’t think anything survives," Mehta said

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the wrestlers, placed or record an affidavit in a sealed cover which voiced apprehension about the safety of a minor girl, an alleged victim of sexual assault.

“Bearing in mind the content which has been placed on record, we direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to make an assessment of the threat perception and provide adequate security to the minor girl involved," the bench said in its order.

The latest on the wrestlers protest

This comes as Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest till Singh is behind bars.

On the sixth day of the protest, the Delhi police agreed to register an FIR against him.

Phogat also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the chief from all positions.

