'Realised Our Separate Identity Was A Curse': 4 Yrs Since Art 370 Scrapped, Kashmiris Cherish Winds of Change

In the last four years, the serene river Jhelum that flows through the heart of Kashmir has witnessed a transformation like never before.

From its tranquil banks, history has seen the passage of time when waters of Jhelum would turn red with the blood of innocent Kashmiris killed by Pakistani terrorists.

But today, as the sun sets over Srinagar, the newly developed riverfront on the banks of Jhelum comes alive with children’s laughter, youth capturing moments in selfies, and elderly Kashmiris taking leisurely strolls and dwelling on the times gone by.

“A few years ago, I would have never imagined that I would be able to see this day. There was a time when nightlife for us meant returning home before the sun sets. Today, it’s past 10pm and I am playing with my grandchildren here on the banks of Jhelum," Bashir Ahmed (73), a resident of Jawahar Nagar locality, told News18.

The vibrant atmosphere is a testament to the winds of change that have swept through Jammu and Kashmir since the historic abrogation of Article 370 and 35A almost four years ago on August 5, 2019.

The Jhelum riverfront has become a symbol of this change. Once a quiet waterway, it now serves as a lively hub of activity. Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who initiated the development, has opened this space for public enjoyment, attracting people from all walks of life.

At some distance, another newly developed tourist destination Polo View is also abuzz with visitors, reflecting the resurgence of tourism in the region.

Reflecting on the transformative journey, a local shopkeeper at Polo View proudly stated: “For those questioning what has changed in the last four years, this is what has changed."

The transformation is evident not only in the infrastructure but also in the atmosphere. What was unimaginable a few years ago — a bustling Kashmir with activities thriving even late at night — has now become a reality.

The positive changes are not limited to aesthetics and tourism alone. The people of Kashmir have witnessed a shift in sentiments and aspirations. Earlier, the walls were adorned with anti-India graffiti, but today, the tricolour proudly flutters in the streets and the presence of security forces on the roadsides has reduced significantly. The dawn of peace and normalcy has opened doors to progress and prosperity.

In conversation with locals across Srinagar city, News18 found a shared realisation among the Kashmiris. Prosperity is intricately woven with peace and the path to restoring Kashmir’s glory as the “Heaven on Earth" lies in unity and development.

The local residents here acknowledge the fact that the G20 event in Srinagar has brought Kashmir back on the maps as one of the most sought-after tourist destination.

“The G20 event in Kashmir has sent a message across the world that Kashmir is a peaceful place where tourists are always welcome and since the event, we have seen a remarkable increase in the influx of tourists" said Bilal Ahmed, a houseboat operator.

The locals say L-G Sinha has played a pivotal role in bringing about this change. Known for his relentless dedication, he has led the administration with transparency and accountability, working for the betterment of the entire region without appeasing any particular constituency or vote bank.

The once-banned movie halls, now found in almost every district, exemplify the revival of cultural life in Kashmir.

“There was a time when Bollywood movies were incomplete without Kashmir. We used to watch movies in halls across Kashmir and when terrorism started in Kashmir, movie halls were banned. An entire generation in Kashmir grew up without movie theatres but now we are seeing movie halls opening in almost all district across Kashmir," said 65-year-old Manzoor Bhat, another local resident who was enjoying moments of peace with his family at Polo View market.

The reintroduction of cultural and musical events has breathed new life into the Valley and the musical fountain on the Dal Lake stands as a testament to the region’s artistic resurgence.

The tourism sector, once battered by terrorism, has re-emerged as the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, with hotels and houseboats experiencing a remarkable revival. Over 16,000 foreign tourists visited Kashmir in the first six months of this year, indicating the regained trust in the region’s safety and appeal.

While the abrogation of Article 370 may have sparked mixed emotions initially, many Kashmiris now acknowledge that it was an impediment to their growth and development. With this realisation, Kashmir is embracing its new identity, one that welcomes peace, progress, and inclusivity.