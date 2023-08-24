Rediscovering The Ancient Martial Art Of Silambam From Tamil Nadu

In the world of martial arts, names like kung fu, taekwondo, and karate have transcended borders and found global recognition. However, there are indigenous martial arts that have sprouted within our own communities, captivating distant lands. Today, let’s delve into the ancient art of Silambam, which has its origins in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu.

During a recent media interaction, trainer Aasan Kumar shed light on Silambam, a term associated with the official international body of martial arts. This style finds mention in Tamil Sangam literature, attesting to its historical significance. The very term Silambam derives from silam, meaning hill in Tamil. In addition to that, Silambambu referred to a specific type of bamboo discovered in the Kurinji Hills, situated in what is now Kerala. Thus, the name Silambam stems from its fundamental weapon, the bamboo staff. It’s believed that the staff might have initially served as a means of self-defence against wild creatures in the Kurinji hills, eventually evolving into the revered martial art form it is today.

According to Aasan Kumar, Silambam emphasizes three foundational skills: agility, footwork, and speed. This art encompasses various techniques such as bodybuilding, breathing exercises, punch row, plate row, foot row, and hold row.

Reports indicate that Silambam encompasses 18 distinct styles, delving beyond martial prowess to encompass physical fitness and discipline. Ideal for individuals over the age of 5, Silambam can be practised for 40 minutes to an hour daily, as suggested by Aasan Kumar.