Good News for Daily Commuters As Chirag Delhi Flyover Reopens After Over 40-day Repair Work

Are you taking alternative routes to avoid the Chirag Delhi flyover on the Outer Ring Road after the strech was closed in March? Well, there is good news for you.

In a relief for Delhiites, Chirag Delhi flyover in the national capital was reopened completely on Wednesday. The reopening of the flyover will benefit lakhs of commuters who travel between Nehru Place and IIT every day.

The flyover was closed since March 12 when the maintenance work began. Work on the first carriageway of the flyover was completed on March 31 while repairs of the second one began on April 1.

The first carriageway was completely closed during the maintenance work. However, one lane of the second carriageway remained open for traffic during its repairs. Maintenance work on the carriageway from the Indian Institute of Technology to Nehru Place was the last to be completed.

Three of the four lanes of both carriageways are open for traffic. From Wednesday, all four lanes were functional.

Due to repair work, commuters were forced to take alternative routes resulting in long traffic snarls due to additional load on other stretches.

PWD Minister Atishi has said that the full reopening of the Chirag Delhi flyover will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling between Nehru Place and the Indian Institute of Technology every day.

The Public Works department (PWD) completed the maintenance work ahead of schedule, she said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kept a watch on the maintenance work and monitored the progress regularly, Atishi said.

“The maintenance work had to be halted several times due to frequent rain in the past month, causing delays in the timeline. However, the PWD showed its commitment by working round the clock and completing the work ahead of schedule. We are proud that the PWD has taken another step forward in making Delhi traffic jam-free," she added.

