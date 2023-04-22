Relief from Heatwave Conditions for Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Rainfall For These States | Weather Updates

People are likely to get relief for the next few days from the heatwave that has forced schools in parts of the country to either announce early holidays or change timings.

The reason behind the drop in temperature is a cyclonic circulation that lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and another over interior Tamil Nadu. A trough of relatively low pressure runs from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Telangana, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday said.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather added another trough extends from northeast Bihar to Odisha via Jharkhand.

Weather experts say a trough usually brings cloudy conditions and rain, leading to a drop in temperatures.

According to the IMD, several parts of India had been experiencing heatwave conditions for the past few days. Even in the eastern hills, tea growers complained of relatively high temperatures and prolonged dry spell resulting in crop loss during the ongoing flush season.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was around 35 degrees Celsius in the rest of the country, except the western Himalayan region, where the day temperature was recorded in the range of 16-25 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said Saturday that heatwave conditions abated from Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

“No heatwave conditions over most parts of India during the next 5 days," it added.

Hailstorms, Rain Likely in Parts of India

The weather office said hailstorms are very likely in parts of Odisha over the next three days, in Bihar for the next two days, and on Monday in Vidarbha. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday and in Odisha on Monday. Duststorm is very likely at isolated places in south Haryana, northeast Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Skymet said scattered rainfall is expected in the entire Northeast, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Thunderstorms with patchy rain may occur over the western Himalayas, parts of Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, southeast Uttar Pradesh, southeast Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and south-interior Karnataka.

The IMD has advised farmers should undertake harvesting of matured rice, maize, groundnut and ragi in Andhra Pradesh; rice in Kerala and keep the harvested produce in safer places.

They should postpone harvesting of rice in Arunachal Pradesh and keep the already harvested produce at safer places. Farmers should use hail nets to protect orchards in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha.

Traces of Rainfall in Parts of Delhi

Traces of rainfall were witnessed in parts of Delhi on Saturday where the maximum temperature settled at 36.8 degree Celsius, a notch below the average.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle and a dust storm accompanied by gust winds on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 37 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

