Relief from Scorching Heat As IMD Predicts Rainfall For Almost Entire Country | Check Forecast

The country is expected to get some relief from sweltering temperatures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to heavy rainfall in most parts of India during the coming days. As per the weather department, the advancement of the southwest monsoon in some parts of the Bay of Bengal created favourable conditions for widespread rainfall during the next three days.

However, as per IMD’s latest bulletin, heatwave conditions are also very likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh till Monday, over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till tomorrow, and over Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand till Tuesday.

Due to humid air and high temperature, hot weather is also likely to persist over the Konkan region in the next five days and over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh today.

IMD Forecast For the Next 5 Days

Northeast India- As per the weather department’s forecast, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely to continue over Northeast India during the next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya from May 20 to 24 and Tripura and Mizoram on May 24.

East India- Light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over most parts of the region during the next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 20, 23 and 24.

Northwest India- Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on May 22 and 23 and Western Himalayan Region on May 23.

Duststorms or dust-raising winds are also very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan from May 22 to 24.

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm are also likely over northwest India mainly from May 23 to 25 and decrease thereafter.

Central India- Light to moderate isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days and over Vidarbha on May 22 and 23

South India: Light to moderate isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over most parts of the region during the next five days.