Removing Terror Links, Purging Corrupt Elements: J&K Govt’s Strong Message Post Repeal of Article 370

The Kashmir Valley is experiencing a long-awaited sense of justice and relief as the truth about backdoor appointments with terror links that had plagued the region for decades comes to light. In an unprecedented move, the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the last couple of months has taken strong action against individuals involved in anti-national activities and connections to terrorist elements, resulting in their immediate termination from jobs.

Last week, three government employees, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University of Kashmir, were shown the doors as part of this cleansing process.

The university, once considered a hub of anti-India activities, has been undergoing a transformative change. Before the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the then governor, who is also the university’s chancellor, faced difficulties in holding events at the main Gandhi Bhawan auditorium due to anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans raised outside the premises, but now the same university hoists Tricolour on all major buildings with pride.

According to the government dossier, the PRO, Faheem Aslam, was actively involved in anti-national activities and had close links with separatist groups and other anti-India forces. He was using his position at the university to propagate an anti-India narrative.

Faheem Aslam is a hardcore member of Pak Embedded High Value Asset (PEHVA) of terror outfits, responsible for promoting and glamorising terrorism through his write-ups that would be published in leading local daily of J&K.

Additionally, two other employees, one policeman, and a revenue official, were also sacked for their involvement in similar activities.

The decision to remove these individuals from their positions has been met with approval by the students of Kashmir university. They see it as a sign of Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha’s determination to root out terrorism from the region. “The day he took over, he had said he would ensure the entire ecosystem of terrorism is eradicated, and he is working towards that direction. The youth like me welcome such decisions," said one student.

This is not the first time the L-G administration has taken decisive action against those with questionable intentions. Earlier, two doctors were also terminated for forging post-mortem reports on behalf of Pakistan, attempting to distort the truth surrounding the tragic deaths of Asiya and Neelofar, who drowned.

More than 50 such individuals have been removed from their government positions as part of this ongoing process, with legal proceedings initiated against some of them.

For decades, deserving candidates in Kashmir had their aspirations crushed by a corrupt system that favoured individuals with terror links and political influence. While the common Kashmiri’s children faced limited opportunities, some separatist leaders ensured privileged positions and quality education for their own children, often resorting to undue influence.

However, the tide has turned, and a new era of accountability and transparency has dawned upon the Valley. Over 50 individuals who were either connected to terrorism or employed without following proper norms have been identified and terminated from their positions. This momentous decision marks a significant step towards restoring justice and equality for the people of Kashmir.

During the investigation, shocking revelations emerged, exposing the depths of the corrupt practices that had long plagued the region. Some individuals were found to have been given government jobs based on nothing more than a small piece of paper (chits) issued by high-ranking ministers, without any proper appointment orders. This blatant abuse of power had denied genuine candidates their rightful opportunities for growth and development.

A government official, who requested to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the issue, commented, “We delved into the depths of the system, and what we found was truly disheartening. The very individuals who claimed to fight against discrimination were the ones responsible for perpetuating it, ensuring their own prosperity while depriving the common Kashmiri of their basic rights."

The purging of these corrupt elements has not only reinstated a sense of justice but also fostered renewed hope among the youth of Kashmir. With the removal of individuals linked to terrorism, the government is sending a strong message that there is no place for such elements in the region’s administration. This resolute stand is bolstering the spirits of the deserving candidates who were once oppressed and discriminated against, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future.

As the sun sets over the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, the Valley now stands witness to the beginning of a new chapter. People rejoice in the fact that justice is finally being served, and the seeds of a transparent and equitable system have been sown.