Renovation Row: Delhi L-G Seeks 'Factual Report' On Kejriwal's CM Residence 'Beautification'

Amid an ongoing row on Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovations, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday sought a detailed ‘factual’ report on the recent renovations conducted at the Chief Minister’s residence.

“Delhi L-G takes note of media reports (on alleged gross irregularities committed during the renovation of CM’s residence) and keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, directed the Chief Secretary to immediately secure and take all records relating to the matter into protective custody. Subsequently, after examination of records, a factual report on the matter be submitted within 15 days," a statement from LG’s office read.

The order comes after several media reports claimed that AAP’s supremo Kejriwal spent nearly Rs 45 crore on the “beautification" of the Chief Minister’s residence.

The reports on the expenditure triggered massive criticism from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress and raised eyebrows in terms of money spent on the project.

While Congress leader Ajay Maken raised questions about Kejriwal’s right to remain in his position. Maken on Tuesday alleged that Kejriwal spent public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including on extravagant items like Dior polish, Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets

BJP on the other hand alleged that such a big sum was a pointer to the ideological “renovation" of the AAP founder, who claimed to promote honesty and simplicity when he entered politics.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Aam Aadmi Party leader as a “Maharaj" and said even kings will bow to Kejriwal for his choice of “superior" products in the residence and his “lust for luxury and comfort".

