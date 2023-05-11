Renowned Legal Luminary Rajiv Luthra Passes Away at 67, Leaves Behind a Legacy of Excellence

Rajiv K Luthra, the renowned founder and managing partner of Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India, passed away at the age of 67 on May 10. Luthra, who also served as an independent director on the board of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd., had been undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for an undisclosed illness, as per reports.

Luthra embarked on his legal journey at the age of 31 after obtaining his qualification as a chartered accountant. In 1989-90, he established his own law firm and went on to excel in the field, acquiring expertise in emerging areas of law. His passion for knowledge led him to pursue courses at Harvard Law School over a span of seven years, further enhancing his legal acumen.

At his esteemed law firm, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India, Rajiv K Luthra focused on the areas of project finance and public-private partnerships. Under his leadership, the firm thrived and grew to encompass a team of over 350 lawyers, operating from offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Advertisement

“He was not just the Founder and Managing Partner, but the voice of the Firm and inspiration to all members of the Firm. He will be remembered for his magnanimity, ethics, leadership and larger-than-life personality," the firm said in a statement.

“On behalf of all the members of the Firm, we extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Luthra’s family and stand by them in these difficult times."

Known for his cheerful demeanor and serving as a guiding light for numerous lawyers, Luthra had a fondness for playing golf. Prior to establishing his law firm, he had ventured into the realm of adventure travel by starting his own company.