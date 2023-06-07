Gitanjali Aiyar, Renowned Doordarshan News Presenter, Passes Away

Gitanjali Aiyar, a renowned journalist who was one of the first English news presenters on the national broadcaster Doordarshan, passed away on Wednesday. She dedicated over 30 years of her life to the government-owned newsroom and received several accolades as the best TV news presenter during her decades-long career.

Aiyar joined Doordarshan in 1971. Besides reading the news, she also presented popular English song request shows.

She chose to remain with Doordarshan when All India Radio separated from it in 1978.