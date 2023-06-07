Trends :Mumbai MurderMira Road Murder CaseDiabetes & ObesityOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Gitanjali Aiyar, Renowned Doordarshan News Presenter, Passes Away

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 21:12 IST

Delhi, India

Photo of Gitanjali Aiyar. (Image: @naidusudhakar)

Gitanjali Aiyar, a renowned journalist who was one of the first English news presenters on the national broadcaster Doordarshan, passed away on Wednesday. She dedicated over 30 years of her life to the government-owned newsroom and received several accolades as the best TV news presenter during her decades-long career.

Aiyar joined Doordarshan in 1971. Besides reading the news, she also presented popular English song request shows.

She chose to remain with Doordarshan when All India Radio separated from it in 1978.

    • People took to Twitter to mourn her demise.

    News website Scroll.in once quoted Aiyar as saying that watching the Doordarshan news was considered important among people to improve English and recalled receiving letters of appreciation for the way she read the news.

