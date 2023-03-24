Home » India » Renuka Chowdhury to File Defamation Case Against PM Modi

Renuka Chowdhury to File Defamation Case Against PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, Chowdhury on Friday said that Modi insulted her by his remark made in Parliament in 2018. She also posted a video of the House proceedings.

Renuka Chowdhury on Friday said that Modi insulted her by his remark made in Parliament in 2018. (File Photo: IANS)
After a Surat court held Rahul Gandhi guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surname, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury announced that she would file a defamation case against Modi since the latter supposedly linked her laughter to ‘Surupanakha’, a demoness in Hindu mythology in a House proceeding.

She added: “This classless megalomaniac referred to me as Surupanakha on the floor of the House. I will file a defamation case against him. Let’s see how fast courts will act now."

In the video, Modi while addressing the Chairman said: “I request you not to say anything to Renuka ji. I am fortunate to hear such laughter today, after the Ramayana serial."

The Chairman had asked Chowdhury to be silent after her laughter was heard during Modi’s address.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

