Republic Day Parade Next Year Could See All-women Contingents, Centre Sends Memo to Armed Forces

An office memorandum issued in March said that the Defence ministry was planning to increase the participation of women in the upcoming Republic Day parade.

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 16:19 IST

New Delhi, India

IAF women contingent marches during the 66th Republic Day Celebration at Rajpath in New Delhi on Monday. (File/PTI)
Republic Day 2024 could see “only women participants" in marching and band contingents, as well as tableaux and other performances during the parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital, Defence Ministry sources have said.

This comes as the forces are increasing avenues and preparing women for leadership roles.

The memorandum was circulated to the three services, and departments planning the parade and it mentioned that such a proposal is under consideration.

After deliberations, it has been decided that the Republic Day Parade 2024 will have only women participants in the contingents (marching and band), tableaux and other performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path, says the memorandum, according to news agency PTI.

In the last few years, a few all-women contingents, and women officers, including those leading military contingents comprising men, have taken part in the annual parade.

‘Nari Shakti’ theme at 74th Republic Day Parade

On January 26 this year, India showcased its military might and vibrant cultural heritage during the 74th Republic Day Parade, with ‘Nari Shakti’ being a dominant theme.

The Indian Air Force marching contingent of 144 air warriors was led by a woman officer, with three supernumerary male officers in the 2023 parade, which was the first Republic Day celebrations held at the ceremonial boulevard since the revamping of the Central Vista and renaming of Rajath last year.

In the 2023 parade, ‘Nari Shakti’ was the dominant theme in the tableaux of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura.

The government in recent years has been pushing for a larger role for women in the armed forces.

In a historic first, the Indian Army recently inducted five women officers into its Regiment of Artillery.

With agency inputs

first published: May 07, 2023, 16:07 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 16:19 IST
