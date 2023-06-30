'Respect Mother Tongue': In a First, Telangana HC Delivers Judgment in Telegu

Telangana High Court has created history when it delivered the judgement in its native language Telugu. The historic judgement was delivered by the bench consisting of Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka.

In it is 44-page judgement in Telugu, the High Court delivered the verdict in a case related to a dispute on sharing of the litigant’s mother’s property.

At the end of the judgement, the bench stated that they delivered the verdict in the Telugu language for the convenience of the litigants as well as the general public.

For official documentation, the bench also delivered the judgement in English.

Advertisement

Apart from the issues related to the case, the bench also translated the proofs submitted by the advocates on behalf of both sides submitted in English to Telugu.

The two-member-bench also said that if the litigants face any doubts in understanding the Telugu version they can clear their doubts by considering the English version.

The Telugu linguisticians and lovers have expressed happiness on the step taken by the honourable Telangana High Court and called it a progressive step towards promoting the mother tongue.

The linguistic lovers hope that two Telugu states and many others will follow in the footsteps of the court in future.

The case was about a land dispute between K Chandra Reddy and Mutyam Reddy, two sons of Veera Reddy who belonged to Secunderabad, over a 4-acre land that belonged to their mother Salamma, where the dispute knocked on the court door after her death.

When Chandra Reddy approached the civil court by claiming that the entire property belonged to him, the court dismisses the will-deed said to be written by their name and delivered the judgement by saying that the property equally belonged to both the siblings.

Chandra Reddy and his heirs challenged the lower court’s judgement and then approached the high court.