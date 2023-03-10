Home » India » Restaurant Owners in Greater Noida Clash over Customers, Beat Each Other With Sticks

Restaurant Owners in Greater Noida Clash over Customers, Beat Each Other With Sticks

According to sources, an argument broke out between the restaurant owners over customers, which escalated and turned violent

Advertisement

Published By: Jessica Jani

IANS

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 12:34 IST

Greater Noida, India

Bisrakh police station in-charge Anil Rajput apprised that two people have been arrested. (Photo: IANS)
Bisrakh police station in-charge Anil Rajput apprised that two people have been arrested. (Photo: IANS)

A clash broke out between two restaurant owners in Greater Noida and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The police has registered a case against two people involved in the incident that occurred on Wednesday in the Bisrakh police station area.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the restaurant owners over customers, which escalated and turned violent.

People also beat up each other with sticks.

RELATED NEWS

Bisrakh police station in-charge Anil Rajput apprised that two people have been arrested.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 10, 2023, 12:34 IST
last updated: March 10, 2023, 12:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+24PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sushmita Sen, Zeenat Aman, Vijay Varma Among Celebrity Showstoppers At Lakme Fashion Week 2023