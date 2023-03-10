Restaurant Owners in Greater Noida Clash over Customers, Beat Each Other With Sticks

A clash broke out between two restaurant owners in Greater Noida and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The police has registered a case against two people involved in the incident that occurred on Wednesday in the Bisrakh police station area.

According to sources, an argument broke out between the restaurant owners over customers, which escalated and turned violent.

People also beat up each other with sticks.

Bisrakh police station in-charge Anil Rajput apprised that two people have been arrested.

Read all the Latest India News here