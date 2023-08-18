Restoration of Peace and Normalcy of Paramount Importance in Manipur : N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday said restoration of peace and normalcy is of paramount importance in the ethnic-strife torn state. He called upon the people to work doubly hard to make up for the time lost due to the ethnic violence rocking the north eastern state since May 3.

Biren Singh, who was speaking on the occasion of Sadbhavana Diwas, sought positive suggestions and advices for the welfare and unity of the state.

The programme for observing Sadbhavana Diwas was held on Friday instead of on August 20 as the day falls in the weekend. “Restoration of peace and normalcy is paramount. All should refrain from making comments and engage in discussion that could be upsetting for another community," he said.