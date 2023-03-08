Home » India » Restrooms for Women Cops Inaugurated at Three Mumbai Police Stations

Restrooms for Women Cops Inaugurated at Three Mumbai Police Stations

Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar inaugurated the facilities, which come with beds, chairs, tables, lockers and attached toilets, at the N M Joshi Marg police station, Azad Maidan police station and the Protection Branch office

Advertisement

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 19:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Named 'Hirkani Kaksha' for the legendary historical figure of Hirkani, such restrooms will be provided at other police stations too, said an official. (Representational photo: Shutterstock)
Named 'Hirkani Kaksha' for the legendary historical figure of Hirkani, such restrooms will be provided at other police stations too, said an official. (Representational photo: Shutterstock)

Well-furnished restrooms for women staff were inaugurated at three police stations in Mumbai to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar inaugurated the facilities, which come with beds, chairs, tables, lockers and attached toilets, at the N M Joshi Marg police station, Azad Maidan police station and the Protection Branch office.

Named “`Hirkani Kaksha" for the legendary historical figure of Hirkani, such restrooms will be provided at other police stations too, said an official.

Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharati, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chowdhary and other senior officers were present at the inauguration function, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 08, 2023, 19:16 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 19:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In White Corset And Skirt Set At Pre-Oscars Event, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Nysa Devgn Looks Spellbinding In Red Lehenga With Deep-neck Choli, Check Out The Star Kid's Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures