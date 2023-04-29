Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Retired Police Officer Found Dead on Railway Tracks

Retired Police Officer Found Dead on Railway Tracks

During his career, he had investigated many cases including the controversial solar scam case

Police suspect it as a case of suicide and the investigation was on (Representative Image)
A retired police official was found dead on the railway tracks in this coastal Kerala district on Saturday. The body of Harikrishnan, a retired DySP, was found at the railway tracks in the Haripad area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Police said his car was found parked near the railway track.

Police suspect it as a case of suicide and the investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

