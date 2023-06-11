‘Rig’ A Bell? 13% Consumers Say Petrol Pump Staff Didn’t Bring Meter Reading to 0 Before Filling Tank

At least 13% consumers faced one or more instances at a petrol pump in the past 12 months where the staff did not bring the meter reading to zero before filling the tank, a survey by LocalCircles has found. Moreover, 62% consumers said they had one or more instances in the past 12 months where their car’s mileage for a full tank was significantly lower than usual, leading them to suspect that the petrol pump meter was rigged.

The survey received over 24,000 responses from consumers across 291 districts of India. A total of 62% of the participants in the survey were men, while 38% were women. Of which, 55% were from tier 1, 32% from tier 2, and 13% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

QUESTION ONE

The first question in the survey asked the consumers — How many times has it happened in the last 12 months that the staff at a petrol pump did not bring the meter reading to zero before filling up your tank? This question in the survey received 12,091 responses.

In response, a majority, 77% of consumers, said ‘never’, and 9% did not have an opinion. Breaking down the poll, 1% of consumers said ‘over 10 times’, 3% said ‘6-10 times’, 1% said ‘3-5 times’, and 9% said ‘1-2 times’.

QUESTION TWO

The next question in the survey was — Based on your experience in the last 12 months, how many times has it happened that your car’s mileage for a full tank was significantly lower than usual, leading you to suspect if the petrol pump meter was rigged? This question received 11,924 responses from across the country.

In response, 31% of consumers said ‘never’, and 17% couldn’t say. Breaking down the poll, 6% of consumers said ‘over 10 times’, 5% said ‘6-10 times’, 23% said ‘3-5 times’, and 10% said ‘1-2 times’.

THE SURVEY