Right Materials, Strong Network & Bad Luck, How This Real-Life ‘Farzi’ Formed Fake Currency Cartel

Somewhat inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s web series ‘Farzi’, a small-time goldsmith in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana turned his shop into the printing press of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 2,000 denomination.

Upon arrest, accused Irshad alias Bhuru, told the police that he had incurred huge financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, and tried every “legal means" to earn money but could not succeed. Thus, he thought of the business of printing fake currency notes.

Irshad, who has received no formal education, told the police that after recognising high demand for FICN and profit margin, he started printing the notes in his shop with the help of his associates, and supplying them in Delhi/ NCR.

Advertisement

They would use appropriate raw materials such as fine quality paper sheets, green shining foil paper and special ink to manufacture “high-quality" FICN. Irshad told the police that they purchased the special ink after doing a research online. One of his associates, and co-accused Tajeem, who had worked as dyer in different states, would use his liaisons to circulate the fake bills.

The police had received some inputs that a member of a member of this cartel would come to Alipur in Delhi to deliver a consignment of fake currency notes to a prospective receiver. Therefore, the police team laid a trap and arrested him.

The police recovered high-quality FICN equivalent to Rs 2,50,000 in the denomination of Rs 2,000 from the receiver, who, after the interrogation, disclosed that he had received the FICN from his associate Irshad.