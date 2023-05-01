Rijiju Lauds CJI's 'Heart-warming Action' in Allowing Scribe for Candidate with Disability

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday praised the Supreme Court’s decision to permit a civil judge recruitment aspirant in Uttarakhand, who has a writer’s cramp, to have a scribe write his preliminary exam.

The remarks were made on Sunday, a day after the interim order was issued by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud.

“This is such a heart-warming action by hon’ble Chief Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud. A great relief to a divyang (person with disability) candidate who sought a scribe for the Judicial Service exam in Uttarakhand," Rijiju tweeted.

Advertisement

Timely justice to a deserving person is “very satisfying", he said while sharing a screenshot of a tweet by the candidate’s lawyer who had approached the top court.

Writer’s cramp is a task-specific movement disorder that causes abnormal postures and unwanted muscle spasms while writing, which hinders motor performance.

Dhananjay Kumar, a candidate for the recruitment of civil judges in Uttarakhand, approached the Supreme Court after his request for a scribe was rejected by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on April 20, just days before the scheduled exam.

He approached the Supreme Court and submitted a certificate issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in September 25, 2017, which stated that he suffers from writer’s cramp.

Advocate Namit Saxena, representing Kumar, informed the bench, which also included Justice P S Narasimha, about the rejection of his request for a scribe by the UKPSC, days before the scheduled exam. The bench issued notices to the UKPSC and the Uttarakhand government to respond by May 12, after taking note of the submission by Saxena.

Advertisement

“We issue an ad interim direction to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, which is in-charge of conducting the examination, to ensure that a scribe is provided to the petitioner for the ensuing examination…" the bench said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here