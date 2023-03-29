Home » India » Rising India 2023: Agenda Being Set Against Us, Says Jaishankar on Vandalism at Indian Missions

Rising India 2023: Agenda Being Set Against Us, Says Jaishankar on Vandalism at Indian Missions

Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar questioned how the host countries would have reacted had their missions in India been threatened and vandalised

Advertisement

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 17:12 IST

New Delhi, India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at News18 Rising India Summit on March 29, 2023.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at News18 Rising India Summit on March 29, 2023.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said host countries must do more to protect Indian missions and diplomats amid recent incidents of vandalism allegedly by pro-Khalistan activists following the police action against radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

“A narrative with an agenda is being set against India. We must not fall for a narrative, we should see facts on the ground in India. Which society will allow a mob to ransack a police station? You can’t threaten diplomats and take down Indian flags," he said.

Jaishankar also questioned how the host countries would have reacted had their missions in India been threatened this way.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

On March 19, supporters of the Khalistan movement pulled down the Indian flag at the country’s high commission in London and smashed the building’s window in a show of anger against the move to arrest Amritpal Singh. India had denounced the incident and summoned the UK’s deputy high commissioner in New Delhi to protest the breach of security at the embassy in London. The supporters of the Khalistan movement also vandalized the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on March 20.

India has said it expects to see action against the perpetrators of vandalism at its missions abroad and hoped the host governments would prosecute those involved in these incidents instead of holding out assurances. Indian missions in London, British Columbia, and San Francisco were vandalised recently.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said last week that India is “not just interested in assurances".

“I think we would like to see action… It is our expectation that in any country our diplomats can perform their legitimate and normal diplomatic duties and functions and that the host government will ensure a conducive environment for doing so," he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Nitya ThirumalaiNitya Thirumalai, News Editor at News18.com, writes on Indian and global politic...Read More

first published: March 29, 2023, 17:12 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 17:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!