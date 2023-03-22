Rising India, Real Heroes: A Home for Sparrows

In the Prime Minister’s electoral district of Varanasi, Inderpal Singh Batra has been on a campaign to save the sparrow population’s decline due to rapid urbanisation.

In the early 2000s, he decided to take action by purchasing a clay pot, drilling a hole in it, and filling it with twigs to make a nest for the birds.

What started with just a few sparrows has now grown to over 2,500, with more than 100 nests in Batra’s home.

His efforts have turned his home into a sanctuary for these birds, and he hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Batra’s initiative is a reminder of the importance of protecting our environment and the role each individual can play in preserving nature.

Prime Minister Modi was all praise for Batra’s efforts in his Mann Ki Baat address in March 2021.

