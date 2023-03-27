Rising India, Real Heroes: A musician who transcends religion

Sunita Jhingran, a renowned classical music singer best known for her thumri, khayal, dadra and ghazal, is also keeping up the traditions of her forefathers as a Hussaini Brahmin.

Hussaini Brahmins worship both Hindu gods and Imam Hussain, the third Shia Imam in Islam.

Jhingran believes that humanity is the greatest of all religions, and her way of promoting love and respect for all is through her music.

She attends ‘Majlis’ and recites elegies during the month of Muharram to carry forward the tradition she learned during her childhood.

Read all the Latest India News here