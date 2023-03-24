Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: An Inclusive Cafe Owner

Rising India, Real Heroes: An Inclusive Cafe Owner

Ashaita Mahajan empowers differently-abled individuals by providing them with dignified employment

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 16:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Inspired by her cousin with autism, Ashaita collaborated with her aunt to establish the Yash Charitable Trust in 2014. One of the trust’s first ventures was the Arpan Dabba Service, which employed only persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (PwIDDs). Following the initiative’s success, the idea for Café Arpan was born.

The café’s interior is designed to be welcoming to everyone, and the employees are curated in accordance with their abilities so they can operate the entire café with the aid of two support staff. Since its opening in 2018, Café Arpan has gained a loyal customer base and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community.

Despite facing some setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic, Café Arpan is eager to return to pre-Covid times and continue its mission of inclusion and empowerment.

About the Author

Nitya ThirumalaiNitya Thirumalai, News Editor at News18.com, writes on Indian and global politic...Read More

first published: March 24, 2023, 16:41 IST
last updated: March 24, 2023, 16:41 IST
