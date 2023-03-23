Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Angel of the Road

Rising India, Real Heroes: Angel of the Road

Pankaj Tarai has helped hundreds of accident victims, becoming an inspiration for all

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 12:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Pankaj Kumar Tarai founded Devadutt Sangathan in 2015 to rescue accident victims in Jagatsinghpur district. Since then, the 38-year-old and his team of 25 volunteers have rescued 400 accident victims, of whom 300 have survived.

Pankaj spends 25% of his monthly income to help the injured and has also created a WhatsApp group of volunteers, police, and fire station personnel to coordinate aid efforts. The group doesn’t charge victims or their families for the work. They have saved hundreds of accident victims in the past 16 years.

first published: March 23, 2023, 12:29 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 12:29 IST
