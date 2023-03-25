Rising India, Real Heroes: Big B's Inspiration

Vijay Barse started Zopadpatti Football in 2002, which became famous as Slum Soccer. He used football to empower underprivileged youth and help them stay away from crime and drugs.

The league was an instant success, and children from all over Nagpur’s slums started participating. Barse’s story is an inspiration, and Amitabh Bachchan portrayed him in the film Jhund, bringing more attention to this amazing movement.

