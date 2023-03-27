Rising India, Real Heroes: 'Boxer Beti' of Bandipora

Tajamul Islam is the first Kashmiri girl to have represented India and won the gold medal in World Kickboxing Championship.

She hails from a remote village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Tajamul has become an inspiration to many after winning the gold medal twice, most recently in the World Kickboxing Championship held in Egypt.

Last year, in a viral video, Tajamul is seen requesting a meeting with the Prime Minister and Union Sports Minister to seek their blessings for her future assignments.

Tajamul is also a brand ambassador for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

Tajamul’s determination and success at such a young age have made her a role model for many aspiring athletes in the country.

