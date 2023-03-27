Rising India, Real Heroes: Chakma's 'Chamatkar'

Bikramjit Chakma from Tripura has successfully popularised Kashmiri apple ber cultivation in his state, inspiring others to take up this profitable venture.

Chakma’s efforts have not only boosted the local economy but have also paved the way for the state government to come forward and support cultivation of apple ber through special nurseries.

His success story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring farmers in the region.

