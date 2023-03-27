Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Chakma's 'Chamatkar'

Rising India, Real Heroes: Chakma's 'Chamatkar'

Tripura farmer grows Kashmiri ber apples in hills of Pencharthal

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 17:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Bikramjit Chakma from Tripura has successfully popularised Kashmiri apple ber cultivation in his state, inspiring others to take up this profitable venture.

Chakma’s efforts have not only boosted the local economy but have also paved the way for the state government to come forward and support cultivation of apple ber through special nurseries.

His success story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring farmers in the region.

first published: March 27, 2023, 17:08 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 17:08 IST
