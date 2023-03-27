Rising India, Real Heroes: Delhi's Dera of Doctors

In Delhi, two brothers, Kamaljeet Singh and Brigadier Premjit Singh Panesar are running ‘Veerji Ka Dera,’ an organisation started by their father, Tirlochan Singh in 1989.

The group provides free medical assistance to migrant workers and daily wage workers.

Volunteers and doctors nurse 350-400 people every day, providing check-ups and treatments on the street.

The organisation also runs a 65-bed hospital in Delhi, and provides a langar service.

