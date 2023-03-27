Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Delhi's Dera of Doctors

Rising India, Real Heroes: Delhi's Dera of Doctors

Two brothers help hundreds of daily wage workers get free healthcare daily in Delhi

Advertisement

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 21:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

In Delhi, two brothers, Kamaljeet Singh and Brigadier Premjit Singh Panesar are running ‘Veerji Ka Dera,’ an organisation started by their father, Tirlochan Singh in 1989.

The group provides free medical assistance to migrant workers and daily wage workers.

Volunteers and doctors nurse 350-400 people every day, providing check-ups and treatments on the street.

RELATED NEWS

The organisation also runs a 65-bed hospital in Delhi, and provides a langar service.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pathikrit Sen GuptaPathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cu...Read More

first published: March 27, 2023, 21:20 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 21:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!