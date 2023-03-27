Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Farmer who promotes 'stubble earning'

Rising India, Real Heroes: Farmer who promotes 'stubble earning'

Virendra Yadav has earned lakhs selling stubble while other farmers burn the agricultural waste

Advertisement

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 20:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

A farmer from Haryana’s Kaithal village, Virendra Yadav, has been hailed for his innovative approach to tackling stubble burning.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat back in 2020, PM Modi spoke about how Yadav has been making a profit by selling stubble to agro-energy plants and paper mills.

Yadav purchased a Straw Baler machine with financial assistance from the Agricultural department to make bundles of straw, which he sold to various plants and mills.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

In just two years, Yadav had claimed to have traded stubble worth over Rs. 2.5 crore.

Yadav has become an inspiration at a time when stubble burning continues to cause widespread pollution in North India during winter.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pathikrit Sen GuptaPathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cu...Read More

first published: March 27, 2023, 20:14 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 20:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!