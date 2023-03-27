Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Heroic rush to surgery

Rising India, Real Heroes: Heroic rush to surgery

Gastro surgeon puts patient first, goes the last mile to carry out surgery

Advertisement

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 17:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon, was on his way to Manipal Hospital in Bangalore to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery in 2022 when he got stuck in traffic due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

With his patients’ life at stake, he decided to run the last three kilometers to the hospital.

He ran for about 45 minutes to reach his destination to attend to his patient.

RELATED NEWS

His dedication in the face of Bangalore’s notorious traffic has earned him praise.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pathikrit Sen GuptaPathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cu...Read More

first published: March 27, 2023, 17:29 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 17:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!