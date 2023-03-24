Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: India's First Solar-Powered Village

Rising India, Real Heroes: India's First Solar-Powered Village

The Modhera village in Gujarat, famous for its sun temple, is now equally famous for being a solar powerhouse

Advertisement

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 16:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Modhera, a small village located in Gujarat, has made history by becoming India’s first solar-powered village. With over 1,300 rooftop solar systems and a ground-mounted solar power plant, Modhera has set an example for the entire country in promoting the use of renewable energy.

The solar systems are linked to a battery energy storage system which provides power to the houses in the nights. The project was a joint effort between the central and state governments and the village’s citizens. The success of the project has inspired other villages across the country to follow a renewable future.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Nitya ThirumalaiNitya Thirumalai, News Editor at News18.com, writes on Indian and global politic...Read More

first published: March 24, 2023, 16:48 IST
last updated: March 24, 2023, 16:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!