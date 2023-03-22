Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Master Walnut Wood Carver

Rising India, Real Heroes: Master Walnut Wood Carver

Ghulam Nabi Dar has been creating exquisite wood carvings for over 60 years, and has received national and state awards

Advertisement

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 17:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Kashmir and woodcraft are inseparable, with the art of wood carving introduced to the region in the 15th century.

However, this dying tradition is now being kept alive by craftsmen like Ghulam Nabi Dar, who is among the last of his kind.

Dar’s contribution to the art and his handmade jewels, adorned with intricate patterns and motifs, have received global recognition.

RELATED NEWS

Despite facing poverty and hardships from a young age, he persevered and now stands as one of the region’s few remaining masters.

Advertisement

Through his passion, dedication, and hard work, Dar has not only kept the art alive but also made the world aware of India’s rich woodcraft heritage.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pathikrit Sen GuptaPathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cu...Read More

first published: March 22, 2023, 17:41 IST
last updated: March 22, 2023, 17:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!