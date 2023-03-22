Rising India, Real Heroes: Master Walnut Wood Carver

Kashmir and woodcraft are inseparable, with the art of wood carving introduced to the region in the 15th century.

However, this dying tradition is now being kept alive by craftsmen like Ghulam Nabi Dar, who is among the last of his kind.

Dar’s contribution to the art and his handmade jewels, adorned with intricate patterns and motifs, have received global recognition.

Despite facing poverty and hardships from a young age, he persevered and now stands as one of the region’s few remaining masters.

Advertisement

Through his passion, dedication, and hard work, Dar has not only kept the art alive but also made the world aware of India’s rich woodcraft heritage.

Read all the Latest India News here