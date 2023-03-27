Rising India, Real Heroes: Paddy King of Punjab

Surjeet Singh, a progressive farmer from Fatehpur Saheb in Punjab, has developed a ridge paddy cultivation technique that reduces water usage and increases productivity.
Singh’s initiative has been widely recognised, and he has received the Krishi Karman award from PM Modi.
Singh has also been teaching other farmers to sow varieties of paddy that give increased yield and save water.
first published: March 27, 2023, 20:57 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 20:57 IST