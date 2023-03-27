Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Paddy King of Punjab

Rising India, Real Heroes: Paddy King of Punjab

Punjab farmer's technique reduces water usage in paddy cultivation

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Surjeet Singh, a progressive farmer from Fatehpur Saheb in Punjab, has developed a ridge paddy cultivation technique that reduces water usage and increases productivity.

Singh’s initiative has been widely recognised, and he has received the Krishi Karman award from PM Modi.

Singh has also been teaching other farmers to sow varieties of paddy that give increased yield and save water.

