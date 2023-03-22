Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Reviving the 5,000-Year-Old Ajrakh Art Form

Rising India, Real Heroes: Reviving the 5,000-Year-Old Ajrakh Art Form

Dr Khatri is a master of the centuries-old Ajrakh block printing art form

Advertisement

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 17:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Dr Ismail Mohammad Khatri, an archaeologist from Ajrakhpur village in Gujarat, has become famous for reviving the traditional art of Ajrakh block printing.

Although Ajrakh printing is a part of the culture of Sindh province in present-day Pakistan, its roots extended to the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat from the times of the Indus Valley civilisation.

Dr Khatri is a master of this craft and has dedicated his life to preserving and promoting it.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

His efforts have not gone unnoticed as he was awarded an honorary doctorate by The Montfort University, Leicester, UK, in 2003, and the Seal of Excellence by UNESCO for his contributions to handicrafts.

His story found mention in PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address in 2020.

Dr Khatri’s work has helped revitalise the local economy and preserve a valuable part of India’s cultural heritage.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Nitya ThirumalaiNitya Thirumalai, News Editor at News18.com, writes on Indian and global politic...Read More

first published: March 22, 2023, 17:03 IST
last updated: March 22, 2023, 17:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!