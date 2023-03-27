Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Ropeway to sustainability

Rising India, Real Heroes: Ropeway to sustainability

Tamil Nadu man develops eco-friendly rope-making machine from banana fibre

Advertisement

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 20:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

PM Murugesan, a school dropout from Melakkal village in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has developed a machine that converts waste banana fibre into ropes.

The ropes are then used to make eco-friendly bags, baskets, and more.

Through a trial-and-error process, Murugesan developed a spinning machine using bicycle wheel rims and pulleys.

RELATED NEWS

Murugesan’s innovation has the potential to not only improve the environment but also create more employment opportunities.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pathikrit Sen GuptaPathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cu...Read More

first published: March 27, 2023, 20:45 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 20:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!