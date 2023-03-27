Rising India, Real Heroes: Ropeway to sustainability

PM Murugesan, a school dropout from Melakkal village in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has developed a machine that converts waste banana fibre into ropes.

The ropes are then used to make eco-friendly bags, baskets, and more.

Through a trial-and-error process, Murugesan developed a spinning machine using bicycle wheel rims and pulleys.

Murugesan’s innovation has the potential to not only improve the environment but also create more employment opportunities.

