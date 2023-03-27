Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: Swimming against the tide

Rising India, Real Heroes: Swimming against the tide

Gujarat para-swimmer who defied odds to become national champion

Advertisement

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 20:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Born with cerebral palsy, Jigar Thakkar has 80% muscle atrophy which severely affects his mobility and posture.

However, this has not stopped him from pursuing his passion for swimming, which he started at the age of eight.

He has won 11 medals in the National Para Swimming Competition, earning recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme “Mann Ki Baat".

RELATED NEWS

Despite the challenges he has faced, Jigar has remained dedicated to the sport and serves as an inspiration to many.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pathikrit Sen GuptaPathikrit Sen Gupta is a Senior Associate Editor with News18.com and likes to cu...Read More

first published: March 27, 2023, 20:25 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 20:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!