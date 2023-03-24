Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The Cleanliness Ambassador

Rising India, Real Heroes: The Cleanliness Ambassador

Bilal Ahmed Dar has removed over 12,000 kg of waste from Kashmir's Lake Wular

Advertisement

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 16:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Bilal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, gained national recognition when he was named the brand ambassador for cleanliness by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, congratulating the 18-year-old for cleaning more than 12,000 kg of garbage from Wular Lake in just one year.

Dar’s efforts have not stopped there, and he continues to work to clean up other water bodies in Kashmir. His dedication and hard work are an inspiration to others, and he has become a symbol of the power of individual action to effect positive change in the world.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Nitya ThirumalaiNitya Thirumalai, News Editor at News18.com, writes on Indian and global politic...Read More

first published: March 24, 2023, 16:34 IST
last updated: March 24, 2023, 16:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!