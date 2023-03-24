Rising India, Real Heroes: The Cleanliness Ambassador

Bilal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, gained national recognition when he was named the brand ambassador for cleanliness by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, congratulating the 18-year-old for cleaning more than 12,000 kg of garbage from Wular Lake in just one year.

Dar’s efforts have not stopped there, and he continues to work to clean up other water bodies in Kashmir. His dedication and hard work are an inspiration to others, and he has become a symbol of the power of individual action to effect positive change in the world.

