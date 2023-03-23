Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The 'Gocrete' Revolutionary

Rising India, Real Heroes: The 'Gocrete' Revolutionary

In Rajasthan, eco-friendly Vedic Plaster and 'Gocrete' bricks have gained popularity due to Dr Shiv Darshan Malik

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 19:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Shiv Darshan Malik, a former lecturer, from Bikaner in Rajasthan has developed Vedic Plaster and Gocrete Bricks made from cow dung, soil, and other natural materials, as an alternative to concrete.

Concrete is a major contributor to climate change, generating a significant carbon footprint, and producing non-recyclable debris.

Dr Malik’s Vedic Plaster, which replaces the conventional layer used in concrete structures for smooth walls, is breathable and keeps rooms cooler.

Meanwhile, his Gocrete Bricks can prevent up to 70% of heat radiation and have environment-friendly qualities.

Dr Malik has tied up with 15 dealers across India. He is also running courses where he teaches villagers in Rajasthan how to create eco-friendly bricks.

