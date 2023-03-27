Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The Lotus of Manipur

Rising India, Real Heroes: The Lotus of Manipur

Manipuri innovator uses lotus stems to create fashion accessories

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 19:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Bijiyashanti Tongbram, a young entrepreneur from Manipur, has gained attention for using lotus stems to make small mufflers and neckties.

Her unique innovation has caught the eye of many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with her fashion accessories, Tongbram also researches the medicinal properties of lotuses.

Her enterprise, Sanajing Sana Thambal, has ten women, including herself, and was established after she successfully invented fragrant lotus tea.

Tongbram’s efforts not only promote sustainable fashion but also showcase the untapped potential of natural resources in Manipur.

first published: March 27, 2023, 19:34 IST
last updated: March 27, 2023, 19:34 IST
