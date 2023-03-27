Rising India, Real Heroes: The mother of trees

Saalumarada Thimmakka, an environmentalist from Karnataka, is known for planting and tending to 385 banyan trees along a 45-kilometre stretch of highway.

In addition, she has planted nearly 8,000 other trees and has been involved in social activities such as constructing a tank to store rainwater for an annual fair in her village.

At 112 years old, Thimmakka was recognised for her efforts with a Padma Shri in 2019.

