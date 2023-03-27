Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The mother of trees

Rising India, Real Heroes: The mother of trees

Saalumarada Thimmakka cares for hundreds of banyan trees in Karnataka's Tumkur

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 19:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Saalumarada Thimmakka, an environmentalist from Karnataka, is known for planting and tending to 385 banyan trees along a 45-kilometre stretch of highway.

In addition, she has planted nearly 8,000 other trees and has been involved in social activities such as constructing a tank to store rainwater for an annual fair in her village.

At 112 years old, Thimmakka was recognised for her efforts with a Padma Shri in 2019.

