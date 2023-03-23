Rising India, Real Heroes: The Mountain Healer

Pradeep Sangwan, a 37-year-old mountaineer from Gurgaon, has received praise for his ‘Healing Himalayas’ campaign, which aims to clean up plastic waste left behind by tourists in different areas of the Himalayas. Sangwan started the campaign in 2016 and runs it with a team of volunteers.

The initiative focuses on clean-up drives, waste management, and other activities in the rural Himalayan region, with the aim of sensitising tourists to the impact of their actions on the environment.

The campaign received national attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Sangwan’s efforts in his last Mann Ki Baat broadcast of 2020.

