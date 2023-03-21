Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The Toymaker of Ettikoppaka

Rising India, Real Heroes: The Toymaker of Ettikoppaka

CV Raju has received the Padma Shri award for helping preserve the art of making Etikoppaka toys using non-toxic paints

Published By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 15:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

CV Raju, a grassroots innovator from Etikoppaka village in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has received the Padma Shri award for his efforts in preserving the traditional art of making Etikoppaka toys. Raju has explored various plant sources to create non-toxic paints and natural dyes for these wooden toys.

This traditional method, which had defined the craft community of the Etikoppaka village, was slowly fading away. However, Raju’s efforts have helped revive the dying art and provided sustainable livelihoods for the artisans. The use of eco-friendly materials has also made these toys safe for children to play with.

Raju’s dedication and innovative spirit have earned him national recognition, including mention in the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat speech. His work is an inspiration to all those looking to preserve India’s rich cultural heritage.

