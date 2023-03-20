Home » India » Rising India, Real Heroes: The Water Warrior of Hazaribagh

Rising India, Real Heroes: The Water Warrior of Hazaribagh

News18 salutes Dilip Kumar Ravidas' exemplary water conservation efforts in Jharkhand

Advertisement

Published By: Manjiri Joshi

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 20:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.
Network18 is dedicating this edition of its Rising India conclave to unsung crusaders who have demonstrated the power to bring about extraordinary change.

Dilip Kumar Ravidas, the sarpanch of Lupung Panchayat in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand, has been instrumental in leading the water conservation efforts in the region. He initiated a soakpit project that helps drain wastewater into the ground, thereby conserving water and preventing water-logging.

His efforts were recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address. Ravidas’s dedication and contribution towards water conservation have made him a real hero and an inspiration for many. Network18 is dedicating this year’s Rising India conclave to unsung heroes like Dilip Kumar Ravidas who have demonstrated extraordinary power to bring about positive change in their communities.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: March 20, 2023, 20:01 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 20:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week