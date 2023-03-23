Rising India, Real Heroes: Warrior of the Jungle

Meet Kandoni Soren, a home guard with the Jamshedpur Police, who leads a group of tribal women in Sarkaghat, Jharkhand, to protect their forest from illegal tree felling. Kandoni started the initiative, called Hariyali Sakaam, in 2011, after witnessing unprecedented tree felling from the forest.

The group of tribal women, armed with sticks, bows, and arrows, venture into the forest every day to keep an eye out for illegal tree cutters. At times, they manage to catch the culprits red-handed and shoo them away.

Advertisement

Over the years, the group has expanded to 40 women who keep a 24-hour vigil on the forest to protect their natural resources. Kandoni’s initiative has helped curb illegal tree felling by 80-90%. Kandoni’s work has earned her the respect and support of her colleagues and fellow villagers.

Read all the Latest India News here