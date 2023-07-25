Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Home » India » Rising India – She Shakti: Asha Malviya is Pedalling for Women Power

Rising India – She Shakti: Asha Malviya is Pedalling for Women Power

Asha Malviya, national-level mountaineer from Bhopal, has so far covered 25,000km cycling across India to raise awareness about women's safety and empowerment. We at the News18 Network salute women like Asha Malviya who believe ‘Main Kar Sakti Hoon’.

Advertisement

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 18:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Asha Malviya has been cycling across India as part of her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra and has already travelled over 25,000 km, covering at least 23 states. (News18)
Asha Malviya has been cycling across India as part of her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra and has already travelled over 25,000 km, covering at least 23 states. (News18)

As a mountaineer, 25-year-old Asha Malviya has conquered several peaks. But the national-level mountaineer from Bhopal has embarked on her toughest climb yet — a solo pan-India bicycle tour to raise awareness about women’s safety and empowerment.

Having lost her father when she was only three, Asha did her post-graduation in Physical Education from Bhopal. She is carrying three sets of clothing, some basic essentials and dry fruits with her on her journey.

Asha has been cycling across India as part of her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra and has already travelled over 25,000 km, covering at least 23 states.

Advertisement

top videos
  • Kiara Advani Walks The Ramp But It's Her Showstopping PDA With Mother-in-Law That Steals The Thunder

    • This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements.

    Asha, who is pedalling for women’s empowerment, is a reflection of a Rising India’s She Shakti. We at the News18 Network salute women like Asha Malviya who believe ‘Main Kar Sakti Hoon’.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: July 25, 2023, 18:09 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 18:09 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App